NATO states opposed holding UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream Thursday — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia requested a UN Security Council meeting regarding the incidents on Nord Stream pipelines for Thursday, by NATO states voted against it and postponed the meeting until Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"We requested this Security Council [meeting] for today, September 29. Who do you think did not want to hold it today, who needed more time, who decided to somehow slow it down and postpone it? Well, NATO folks, of course; it were NATO folks among the Security Council members who got agitated, so they said they can only hold the meeting on [September] 30, but there is no way they can do it on [September] 29," she said.

Four Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks have been uncovered, with the most recent one being pinpointed by Sweden’s coast guard.

Earlier, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on Monday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow was "deeply concerned about the news" and did not rule out that the pipelines’ operation could have been disrupted by an act of sabotage. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday.

The UN Security Council will discuss the situation with the pipelines at a meeting on September 30 convened at Russia’s request. The Danish Energy Agency reported that a large amount of gas had spilled into the sea. Aircraft and ships are barred from approaching the site any closer than five nautical miles.