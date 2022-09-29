Central Asia - Russia summit to be held in Astana on October 14

ASTANA, September 29. /TASS/. A Central Asia-Russia meeting at the highest level will be held in the Kazakh capital on October 14, according to the press service of the republic’s Foreign Ministry.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs about the opening of accreditation of foreign journalists to cover the following events: October 13, 2022 - VI Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA); October 14, 2022 - Meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS); October 14, 2022 - The Central Asia - Russia Summit," the statement reads.

The agency also noted that the programs of these events would be announced later.

Earlier, the Kremlin informed of the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan in mid-October. As Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov noted in early September, the Russian leader planned to participate in several summits in Astana from October 12 through 14.

This year, Kazakhstan is chairing the CIS. The CICA is a transnational forum headquartered in Astana created at Kazakhstan’s initiative in 1992.