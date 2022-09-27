97.81% of voters in Russia support Zaporozhye region’s accession to Russia

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Nearly 98% of those who voted at polling stations in Russia supported the Zaporozhye region’s accession to Russia, according to the referendum results after counting 100% of protocols.

Thus, more than 38,000, or 97.81%, cast their votes for this decision.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting ended in the LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and several polling stations in the DPR at 16:00 Moscow Time on September 27. A number of polling stations in the DPR will stay open until 20:00 Moscow Time.