KHERSON, September 26. /TASS/. The referendum on the accession of the Kherson Region to Russia is valid already, with voter turnout hitting more than 50%, the chairperson of the regional election commission, Marina Zakharova, said.

"We can safely say that the referendum is valid, as voter turnout exceeded 50%," she said.

According to Zakharova, the Kherson Region began the fourth day of its referendum vote on time, with 543 mobile brigades surveying the region.

More than 8,600 people cast their vote at polling stations in Russia over the past day, she said. In all, over 25,000 residents from the Kherson Region have voted since the referendum kicked off.

The authorities in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Zaporozhye and the Kherson Regions decided to hold referendums on joining Russia as separate constituent members. Voting began on Friday and will last until Tuesday.