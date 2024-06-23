Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol kills 2, injures 22 — governor

SEVASTOPOL, June 23. /TASS/. A Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol killed two people, and injured 22 on Sunday, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

One of the fatalities is a two-yar-old child, the official said on Telegram.

The governor described the situation at the city’s Uchkuyevka area as grave.

"All available emergency medical crews have been sent there. Some people have already been taken to a hospital, and they are being provided with all the necessary assistance. All forces have been mobilized. The number of people seeking medical assistance has risen to 22," he wrote.

Razvozhayev earlier said, citing preliminary data, that Russian air defenses destroyed five air targets over the waters off Sevastopol, and the fragments of the targets fell in the coastal area.