No such strikes as in Sevastopol should be — US lawmaker

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. There should be no strikes like the one delivered on Sunday by ATACMS missiles against civilians in Sevastopol, US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

"This should not be happening. Imagine if Russia using a Russian satellite, fired cluster munitions on a Florida beach. The only border our American military should be defending is our own border and the constitution mandates the federal government to defend the states," she wrote on the X social network.

On June 23, Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure of Sevastopol by ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads. Four people were killed, including two children. More than 150 people were injured.