Sevastopol declares state of emergency after Ukrainian attack

SEVASTOPOL, June 24. /TASS/. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev has declared a state of emergency in the Crimean city in the wake of Sunday’s attack by Ukrainian forces.

In a decree, he issued instructions "to declare a state emergency in the city of Sevastopol until further notice," citing a region-wide emergency.

The decree comes after Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster munitions on Sunday. While four missiles were downed, a fifth exploded over the city. Four people, including two children, were killed in the attack, with over 150 others being injured, Razvozhayev said.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the terrorist attack. June 24 was designated as a day of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Sevastopol residents.