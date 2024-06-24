PARIS, June 24. /TASS/. The June 23 attack by the Ukrainian military on Sevastopol shows the escalation of the conflict and testifies to NATO’s intention to unleash a "total war," the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, has said.

"Russia has directly accused the United States [of the strike on Sevastopol] and promised retaliatory measures. An escalation is obvious. NATO hawks want a total war," he wrote on his page on the social network X.

Philippot noted that such an attack became possible because the US had supplied Kiev with tactical ATACMS missiles. In this regard, he again called on France to stop any supplies to Ukraine and withdraw from NATO.

"We ought to get out of this escalation leading to a world war," Filippo added.

On June 23, Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with ATACMS tactical missiles armed with cluster warheads. Four missiles were shot down, but the fifth exploded over the city. According to Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, four people were killed, including two children, and more than 150 others were injured.

The Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings over a terrorist attack. June 24 was declared a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to city residents.