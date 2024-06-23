EU foreign ministers to approve new anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East will be in the focus during the last meeting of European Union foreign ministers before summer holidays.

Ministers will discuss provision of military aid to Ukraine and the agreement on security guarantees intended to be signed by Brussels and Kiev on June 26, an EU spokesperson told reporters earlier.

Ministers are also expected to approve the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions. The situation in the Middle East and in Georgia will also be in the focus.