LUGANSK, June 24. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 35 Ukrainian army counterattacks at the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), destroying about 9,600 enemy troops and foreign mercenaries over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"On June 15-21, 2024, the battlegroups North, West and South repelled 35 enemy counterattacks [at the LPR borders]. The losses of Ukraine’s armed formations over the reporting period amounted to about 9,600 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, or 700 more compared to the previous reporting period," he said.

Over the past week, Russian troops destroyed seven enemy tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, four Grad and US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 94 field artillery guns, seven electronic warfare stations and more than 140 various combat vehicles, the military expert specified.