Russia says its forces carried out precision strike on Ukrainian Air Force training base

MOSCOW, June 23 /TASS/. Russian forces carried out a precision strike on a Ukrainian Air Force base used for training airmen and maintenance crews, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike with long-range sea-launched high-precision weapons on the Ukrainian Air Force’s training base for airmen and maintenance personnel. The goal of the strike has been accomplished. All designated objects have been hit," the ministry said.

Russia says its troops destroyed launcher for German-made IRIS-T air defense system

Russian forces have destroyed a launcher of a German-made IRIS-T air defense system, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of Russian battlegroups destroyed the following target over the past day: a launcher of a German-made IRIS-T air defense system, two P-18radar stations for detecting and tracking air targets. Also struck were clusters of enemy manpower and military equipment in 118 areas," the ministry said.