US coalition’s drone attacks truck in Syria from Iraq, deaths reported — Russian military

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. An MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led international coalition attacked a truck in Syria, leaving an unspecified number of Syrian citizens dead or wounded, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"At around 10:30 p.m. [Moscow time, 7:30 p.m. GMT] on June 21, an MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle of the so-called international antiterrorism coalition delivered a strike from the Iraqi airspace, without violating the airspace of Syria," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

The strike "targeted a truck, moving near the city of Abu Kamal," he said. "Deaths and injuries among Syrian citizens were reported as a result.".