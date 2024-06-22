Putin’s visit to Asia became Washington’s worst fears coming true — US diplomat

NEW YORK, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea and Vietnam became the US administration’s worst fears coming true, The New York Times quoted Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, as saying.

The diplomat described Putin’s visit to Asia as "your worst fears come true."

The article also says: "Four days in Asia. That’s all President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia needed to anger Washington."

The New York Times also described Putin’s visit to Pyongyang and Hanoi as "a potent reminder of Russia’s historic military ties" in the region.

Vladimir Putin paid state visits - the highest type of visits in the diplomatic protocol - to North Korea and Vietnam on June 18-20.

Putin’s state visit to Vietnam resulted in the signing of almost a dozen documents. Among other things, the two leaders issued a statement on "On further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership in the context of the 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations."

The visit to Pyongyang was a return visit at Kim Jong Un’s invitation. Kim invited Putin to visit North Korea when he was on a visit to Russia in September 2023. Putin’s talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un yielded a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, agreements on cooperation in the areas of medicine, medical education and science, as well as a deal on the construction of a motor bridge across the River Tumannaya on the border between the two countries.

Moscow maintains strategic partnership relations with Pyongyang and Hanoi.