Use of cluster munitions in populated areas incompatible with humanitarian law — UN

GENEVA, June 24. /TASS/. The use of cluster munitions in populated areas runs counter to the principles of international humanitarian law, UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell told TASS following Ukraine’s missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions.

"While cluster munitions are not per se prohibited under international humanitarian law, it is the consistent position of the UN Human Rights Office that their use in populated areas is incompatible with fundamental principles of international humanitarian law governing the conduct of hostilities, in particular the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks," she noted.

"In addition, civilians remain exposed to explosive remnants of war for years, even decades, after use of such weapons. We therefore call on all States, as a matter of policy, to stop using cluster munitions given the degree of risk for civilians," she emphasized.

According to the spokesperson, the UN Human Rights Office calls on Ukraine and Russia "to join the more than 100 States that have ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions which comprehensively bans their use."

Touching on Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol, Throssell noted that the Office Of The United Nations High Commissioner For Human Rights has "has seen the reports about a large number of casualties, including, disturbingly, many children, in an attack in Sevastopol on Sunday, and that local authorities have issued statements that these casualties resulted from the use of cluster munitions." "We are trying to verify as much information as we can about this incident, including the number of civilian casualties and the weapon used," she said, adding that the Office’s employees "do not have access to the Crimean Peninsula."

Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions on June 23. Four missiles were shot down, while another one exploded over the city. According to Sevastopol governor, Mikhail Pazvozhayev, four people, including two children, were killed and more than 150 others were wounded.

The Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal probe into the terrorist attack. June 24 was declared a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Sevastopol residents.