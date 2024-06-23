Soyuz MS-26 manned spaceship to be launched on September 11 — crew commander

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The manned Soyuz MS-26 spaceship will be launched on September 11, the crew commander, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin said.

"The start of our expedition is scheduled for September 11, 2024," he said, adding that mission will return to Earth on April 1, 2025, or after 202 days of spaceflight.

The spaceship will take the crew of the 72nd expedition, Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, and NASA’s oldest active astronaut Donald Pettit, to the International Space Station (ISS).