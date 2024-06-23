Two synagogues — in Derbent and Makhachkala — attacked by terrorists

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Two synagogues in Dagestan - in Derbent and Makhachkala - were attacked by terrorists on Sunday, the Russian Jewish Congress said.

"An attack on the synagogue in Derbent was staged at about 5:50 p.m. local time, forty minutes before the evening prayer. <…> A similar attack was staged on a synagogue in Makhachkala," it said.

According to the Russian Jewish Congress, following the riots at the Makhachkala airport in later October 2023, a police car has been on duty near the synagogue in Derbent and employees of a private security agency have been deployed to it during prayers. The law enforcers took the brunt and were killed. Terrorists set the building on fire.

"The Russian Jewish Congress offers condolences to the families of those killed and wishes the soonest recovery to those hurt. We call on the authorities to take the toughest measures against the bandits and murderers who committed this atrocious crime," it said.

According to earlier reports, militants attacked two Orthodox churches, a synagogue, and a traffic police post in Derbent and Makhachkala. At least ten people, including law enforcement officers, were killed and 25 were injured. The Russian Investigative Committee’s Dagestan directorate opened a criminal case on terrorism charges (article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code).