Active phase of counterterrorist operation ended

MAKHACHKALA, June 24. /TASS/. The people wounded during the clash with militants in Makhachkala underwent surgery and are under supervision of doctors, head of the city Yusup Umavov said.

In total, sixteen wounded people were delivered to the hospital in the regional capital, with thirteen police offers among them.

Unknown individuals attacked two Orthodox churches, two synagogues and a traffic police station in Derbent and Makhachkala. Twenty-five people were victims of the incident, including at least ten fatal cases. The active phase of the counterterrorist operation ended.