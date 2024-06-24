About 80 people still hospitalized after Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol — official

SEVASTOPOL, June 24./TASS/. Seventy-nine people injured in Ukraine’s attack on the city of Sevastopol remain in the hospital, Deputy Governor Alexander Kulagin told journalists.

"Twenty-seven children, and 79 people overall are still in hospitals. Some of them will be evacuated [to Moscow]," Kulagin said.

Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster munitions on Sunday. While four missiles were downed, a fifth exploded over the city. Four people, including two children, were killed in the attack, with over 150 others being injured, Sevastopol Governor said.