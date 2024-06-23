DONETSK, June 23. /TASS/. Igor Zhukovsky, a captured serviceman of the Ukrainian 122nd Territorial Defense Brigade, said in an interview with TASS that Ukrainian commanders deploy untrained freshly mobilized people to the front line in the Avdeyevka area to scout out the situation.

"We asked the higher-ups to help, but no one even wanted to help us after all. They used us to check the situation in the area," the captive serviceman said.

He said the brigade’s command sends mobilized men, who have relatively little training, to the battlefield as "expendable material" to take on the main blow.

"A lot of people died that way. In our unit, too. There is almost nothing left of the platoon either," Zhukovsky said.