SEVASTOPOL, June 24./TASS/. Four people died and 153 sought medical help after Ukraine’s aattack on Sevastopol, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, citing the final figures.

"As many as 153 people sought medical assistance, including 27 children. Four people died with two children among them," Razvozhayev said at a government meeting that began with a minute’s silence.

According to the director of the health department, 74 people undergo outpatient treatment. In total, more than 30 ambulance crews worked at the site following the attack, many people came to the local city clinic on their own.

On June 23, Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster munitions. While four missiles were downed, a fifth exploded over the city. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the terrorist attack. June 24 was designated as a day of mourning. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Sevastopol residents.