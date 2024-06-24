World condemns deadly terrorist attack in Dagestan

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. Several countries and an international organization have expressed their condolences over Sunday’s attacks on two churches and two synagogues in Dagestan.

TASS has gathered key statements by foreign leaders and diplomats:

Tajikistan

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon denounced the terrorist attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent and expressed his condolences in a telegram to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"Tajikistan <…> resolutely condemns this inhumane act of violence in Dagestan as it stands for active cooperation in fighting terrorism, both bilaterally and as part of international and regional organizations of which Tajikistan and Russia are members," the Tajik leader assured Putin.

Abkhazia

In his message of condolences, Abkhaz President Aslan Bzhania said his republic "resolutely condemns any form of terrorism and extends words of support to the residents of the Republic of Dagestan."

China

China condemns the Dagestan attacks, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said. "The Chinese side is against terrorist attacks in any form. We condemn violence against civilians and law enforcement," she told a news briefing, commenting on the incidents. Mao also expressed deep sorrow for those killed in the attacks.

Iran

In a statement on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani denounced the terrorist attacks in Dagestan and expressed sympathy to the Russian nation. "The Islamic Republic of Iran views any type of terrorism as a threat to the human race and international security," the Iranian diplomat said. He urged the world to take serious measures to counter terrorism and combat this common threat.

Israel

Israel, too, offered its condolences to the Russian people, Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oren Marmorstein said as he urged efforts to condemn terrorism globally in a post on X.

SCO

The Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming, has sent a message of condolences to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the death of a priest, police officers and civilians, including children. In the message on the organization’s Telegram channel, Zhang said there is no justification for terrorism, highlighting the need to fight uncompromisingly against what he said were the three forces of evil, namely terrorism, separatism and extremism, was a priority at the SCO.

Kremlin comment

Meanwhile, there have been no messages from unfriendly countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. "Nor have we heard any words of condemnation against the attacks," he added.

On June 23, terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues in Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan. Over 15 policemen were killed in the terror attacks. As Dagestan Head Sergey Melikov specified, several civilians, among them Father Nikolay who had served in an Orthodox church in Derbent for more than 40 years, were killed in the attacks. According to the latest data, 25 people were wounded. A total of 16 people, among them 13 policemen, were taken to Makhachkala hospitals.