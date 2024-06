DONETSK, June 24. /TASS/. Five civilians were killed and 26 others were wounded in the Ukrainian army’s bombardments of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Monday.

"Five people lost their lives and 26 others received wounds in the region over the week," Pushilin said.

Among those killed there were residents of Donetsk, which continues to be bombarded by the Ukrainian army, the DPR head said.