Missile attack on civilians in Sevastopol cannot be justified — Patriarch Kirill

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill condemned Ukraine’s missile attack on Sevastopol as having no justification and offered his condolences to the families of those killed in it.

"The missile attack on civilians cannot be justified and must be strongly condemned. Of special grief is the fact that the attack was staged on the holy Trinity Sunday. I pray to God in remembrance of those killed and about the soonest recovery of those wounded. Al call on the clergy of the Simferopol eparchy to offer all necessary support to the victims of this vile attack," he said in a message of condolences released on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church.