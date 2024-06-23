UN calls on parties to conflict to avoid civilian casualties

UNITED NATIONS, June 23. /TASS/. The United Nations calls on all parties to the conflict to avoid casualties among civilians, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq told TASS following Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol.

"We want all sides to take steps to avoid civilian casualties," he said.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime on Sunday staged a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems. One more missile exploded over the city. Five civilians, including three children, were reportedly killed. More than 120 people were hurt.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism (article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to Sevastopol residents.

June 24 has been declared a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea.