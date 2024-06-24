Putin hails Vietnam talks as productive, says Moscow expects to continue joint work

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of thanks to Vietnamese President To Lam and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong after his visit to the country.

"Our talks were truly constructive and productive. I am confident that the implementation of the achieved bilateral agreements will help to further strengthen the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership," says the message posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"I expect that active joint work on key issues on the bilateral and international agenda will be continued," Putin said.

He thanked the Vietnamese leadership "for a warm welcome and unforgettable hospitality." "The trip to your country gave me the kindest impressions," the president stressed. "I wish you good health and new achievements for the benefit of the friendly Vietnamese people," Putin added.

The Russian president visited Vietnam last week as part of a tour of East Asia. Negotiations with the country's leadership and a meeting with graduates of Soviet and Russian universities were held during his state visit to the republic on June 20.