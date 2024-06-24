Russian artillery crews disrupt Ukrainian units rotation

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Crews of the 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units disrupted rotation of Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Artillerists of the 5th detached motor rifle brigade of the Battlegroup South continue delivering strikes in the Donetsk direction against firing positions, military installations and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces using target designations received from reconnaissance units," the ministry said.

A drone crew detected rotation of Ukrainian infantry and mortar crews at concealed firing positions in the area of Krasnogorovka settlement, the ministry informed. Coordinates of Ukrainian army units were transmitted to a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled gun crew. The artillery crew suppressed and destroyed Ukrainian manpower, enabling Russian assault units to improve the frontline position.