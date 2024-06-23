Five children in critical condition after Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, June 23. /TASS/. Five children are in critical condition after Ukraine’s missile attack on Sevastopol, the city’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Currently, five children are receiving treatment in an intensive care department of the city’s hospital No. 5," he told jurnalists. "The rest have light to medium gravity wounds."

According to the governor, seven adults are in critical condition.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime on Sunday staged a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems. One more missile exploded over the city. Five civilians, including three children, were reportedly killed. More than 120 people were hurt.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism (article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to Sevastopol residents.

June 24 has been declared a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea.