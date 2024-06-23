Putin has no plans so far to take vacation in summer — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t have plans so far to go on summer vacation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"It is not clear yet," he said, when asked whether the president is planning a summer vacation.

Like all federal employees, the Russian president is entitled to a vacation, but Putin usually continues to work throughout the summer.

In previous years, Peskov said that even in the summer months, every moment of the president’s work schedule is busy. However, the president needs to have a break, so he Putin occasionally uses weekends for this purpose, according to the spokesman.