Orban speaks for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

BERLIN, June 24. /TASS/. The US should come out with the initiative of the immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban said in an interview with the German Funke media group.

"We should halt killings at the front," Orban said. "We are not even speaking about peace talks there, we should get space for action to find the way to peace that will be acceptable for both sides, and also for Europe. Eventually it refers to a new European security architecture, in which we will be able to live," the prime minister said.

"I am not concerned of interests of Ukraine or Russia; I want in the first instance that the war ends and that the ceasefire regime is established," Orban noted.

"The US President should put forth the ceasefire initiative," the Hungarian prime minister said. "The US President is the sole person in the universe that can make two decisive calls - to Kiev and Moscow," Orban added.