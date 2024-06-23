Moscow doctors arriving in Sevastopol — governor

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A joint team of medical specialists arrived in Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on the Telegram channel.

"The joint team of specialists of the Federal Center of Disaster medicine, doctors of institutions subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Health, the Moscow Department of Health, and specialists of the Ministry of Emergencies (psychologists) arrived in Sevastopol on the assignment of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," the governor said.

Specialists will "assess the condition of victims and evaluate the need and the possibility of transporting patients," he added.