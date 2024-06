MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. People who were founding shelter inside a church in Makhachkala during the militants’ attack were safely evacuated, a Russian lawmaker said.

"As for the people in the church in Makhachkala, <…> they are now in safety. The area around the church has ben mopped up. As far as I know, the people were safely evacuated, no one was hurt," Artyom Bichayev, a member of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), told the Soloviov Live television channel.