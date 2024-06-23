One policeman killed, one more wounded in attack on church and synagogue in Derbent

MAKHACHKALA, June 23. /TASS/. Unidentified attackers opened fire from automatic guns at a synagogue and a church in the city of Derbent, killing one police officer and wounded another one, the Dagestani interior ministry told TASS.

"At about 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT), unidentified persons opened fire from automatic weapons at a synagogue and a church. According to preliminary data, one police officer was killed and another one was wounded. The attackers fled in a white Volkswagen Polo car. The police are after them. Information about the incident is being verified," a ministry spokesman said, adding that efforts are being made to identify the attackers.