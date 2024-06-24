Group suspected of committing murder on border with Russia detained in Abkhazia

SUKHUM, June 24. /TASS/. Police in Abkhazia have detained several men on the suspicion of committing a murder on the border with Russia in the Gagra district on June 23, the Prosecutor General's Office has told TASS.

"Detective work is underway. Several people have been detained on the suspicion of committing a crime on the border, as a result of which one person was killed and three others wounded. They are being interrogated," PGO official said.

The prosecutor's office of the Gagra district of Abkhazia opened a criminal case over murder and illegal trafficking of firearms. Police quickly established the gunmen’s identity. An alert was declared and the posts were reinforced. According to the Border Guard Department of the State Security Service of Abkhazia, the border with Russia after the shooting incident operates in a normal mode. No measures to tighten security were taken.