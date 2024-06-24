Russia summons US ambassador to Moscow over Sevastopol attack

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over Sunday’s deadly attack on Sevastopol on Monday.

"During a conversation with head of the US diplomatic mission to Russia Tracy at the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 24, a protest was issued to her over another deadly crime by the Kiev regime, being sponsored and armed by Washington, which conducted a deliberate missile attack on civilians in Sevastopol, causing numerous casualties, including among children," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States, which is waging a hybrid war against Russia, has actually become party to the conflict by "supplying the Ukrainian army with the most advanced weapons, including ATACMS missiles, equipped with cluster warheads, used against residents of Sevastopol, whose flight paths are programmed by American military specialists, bears equal responsibility with the Kiev regime for this atrocity."

"The envoy was told that such actions by Washington, aiming to encourage Ukraine’s pro-Nazi authorities to continue combat 'to the last Ukrainian,' having issued a permission to deliver strikes deep inside Russian territory, will not go unanswered. Response measures will definitely follow," the Russian Foreign Ministry underscored.

Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster munitions on Sunday. While four missiles were downed, a fifth exploded over the city. Four people, including two children, were killed in the attack, with over 150 others being injured, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the terrorist attack. June 24 was designated as a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea. Putin offered his condolences to Sevastopol residents.