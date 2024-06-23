Russia’s future depends on its army — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s future depends on its army, which is performing tasks on the frontline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with graduates of military universities.

Fragments of the video footage of the meeting were posted on the Telegram channel of VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Today, much depends on the armed forces - I mean the future of our country," Putin said. "Maybe, most important things are being decided right now by you and your comrades on the frontline."

"I am convinced, I have no doubts that we will do everything we plan," he stressed.

More than 600 graduates took part in the meeting in the Kremlin.