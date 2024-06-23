One drone downed, two suppressed in Rostov Region

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Air Defense systems are repelling an air attack in the Rostov Region, Governor Vasily Golubev said on the Telegram channel.

"Air Defense assets are thwarting an air attack in the Rostov Region. One drone was downed and two more were suppressed by air defense systems. Fragments of drones fell on the territory of an industrial plant. According to preliminary data, no victims and injured persons were reported," the governor said.

"Operative services are clarifying consequences on ground," Golubev added.