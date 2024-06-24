DPRK visit gets Moscow-Pyongyang relations to unprecedentedly high level — Putin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his state visit to North Korea was of paramount importance, getting relations between Moscow and Pyongyang to an unprecedentedly high level.

"This state visit was of special significance: it ensured that relations between Moscow and Pyongyang were taken to an unprecedentedly high level of comprehensive strategic partnership," says a telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

The Russian president emphasized that "new horizons for productive cooperation on diverse tracks" are opening up for Russia and the DPRK.

"I will be glad to continue our constructive dialogue and close joint work," Putin added.