IN BRIEF: Up-to-date information about terror attack in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, June 24. /TASS/. The counter-terror operation announced on June 23 in Dagestan over attacks on two churches and two synagogues has been lifted. Both civilian and police casualties have been reported.

TASS has gathered the latest information about the terror attack.

Counter-terrorist operation regime

- The counter-terror operation has been completed in Makhachkala and Derbent where armed militants attacked two Russian Orthodox churches, two synagogues and police officers, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said.

- According to the NAC, two militants have been neutralized in Derbent and three in Makhachkala. The search for accomplices is underway.

- In turn, head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov said that six militants had been eliminated; authorities continue to detect foreign-trained sleeping cells.

Investigation

- Magomed Omarov, head of Dagestan’s Sergokalinsky District, has been detained over his sons’ participation in the terror attack in Makhachkala and Derbent.

- Criminal charges have been filed under Article 205 of Russia’s Criminal Code (terror attack).

Casualties

- Over 15 policemen were killed in the attack, Melikov said.

- The regional head specified that there are also victims among civilians, including Father Nikolay who has been an Orthodox priest in Derbent for over 40 years.

- Following a clash in Dagestan, 16 people have been hospitalized, including 13 policemen, the press service of the regional interior ministry said.

Aftermath of attacks

- The Russian Jewish Congress will take part in restoring the synagogues, the organization’s press service said.

- The Russian Ministry of Economic Development is recommending that tour companies and hotels allow tourists to reschedule their trips to Dagestan without penalty.

- Passengers wishing to cancel their train travel to and from Derbent and Makhachkala will be able to get a refund within three days, Russia’s Federal Passenger Company said.

Official reaction

- June 24, 25 and 26 have been proclaimed days of mourning in Dagestan.

- The families of those killed or injured in the terror attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala will receive financial aid, the regional head assured.

Condolences from abroad

- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have expressed condolences over the terrorist attack in Dagestan.