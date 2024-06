MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Five militants were neutralized in the course of the counterterrorist operation in Dagestan, the information center of the National Antiterrorist Committee (NAC) told TASS.

"Five militants were neutralized in the Republic of Dagestan during the counterterrorist operation," NAC said.

NAC reported earlier that two militants were killed in Derbent, where the active phase of the counterterrorist operation ended.