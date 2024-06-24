Putin’s peace proposal still valid after Sevastopol attack — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal on Ukraine remains valid in the wake of the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He answered in the affirmative to a question of whether Putin’s peace proposal was still valid.

At a meeting with senior Russian diplomats on June 14, the Russian leader made another proposal toward resolving the Ukraine conflict. At a news conference on June 20, Putin stressed that Russia’s conditions would change depending on the situation on the ground. He said that Russia was ready to respond to initiatives on Ukraine talks "even tomorrow" and that Moscow’s proposal was "on the table."

Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster munitions on Sunday. While four missiles were downed, a fifth exploded over the city. Four people, including two children, were killed in the attack, with over 150 others being injured, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the terrorist attack. June 24 was designated as a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea. Putin offered his condolences to Sevastopol residents.