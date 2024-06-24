{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Creative industries development to be discussed at Russia-Uzbekistan forum

The forum is being held in Vladivostok on June 24-25

VLADIVOSTOK, June 24. /TASS/. Cooperation in the field of creative industries, artificial intelligence and digital technologies development will be discussed during the 4th Russia-Uzbekistan educational forum in the Primorsky Region, head of the Presidential Directorate for Interregional Relations and Cultural Contacts with Foreign Countries Igor Maslov said.

"High attention will be paid to such most interesting educational projects as creative industries under programs of improving the quality of education management and process. Attention will be paid to artificial intelligence, digital technologies, that is, to everything on top of scientific knowledge," Maslov said.

The forum is being held in Vladivostok on June 24-25, 2024.

Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.4 mln cubic meters
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries
Read more
Putin in touch with the military, social bloc after attack on Sevastopol — spokesman
According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime on Sunday stages a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions
Read more
Attempts to radicalize religious life should be curbed — Patriarch
The Trinity Sunday was chosen for a reason to attack churches in Dagestan and reveals "the devilish essence" of intentions of terrorists, the Patriarch noted
Read more
US destroyed three Houthi drone boats in Red Sea
CENTCOM also reported that three ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen towards the Gulf of Aden
Read more
One policeman killed, one more wounded in attack on church and synagogue in Derbent
Efforts are being made to identify the attackers
Read more
BMP-3 combat vehicles start receiving drone suppression systems
The press service of High Precision Weapons company told TASS about it
Read more
US moves to close Russian visa center, strips Russian diplomats of tax privileges — envoy
According to Antonov, the US side did not provide any explanations for its move
Read more
Moscow plans to give adequate response if US closes Russian visa centers
"If such measures are implemented, the Russian side will give an adequate response," the diplomat emphasized
Read more
At least 30 fixed-wing drones destroyed above borderline Bryansk region overnight
There was no damage or casualties
Read more
Active phase of counterterrorist operation ended
In total, sixteen wounded people were delivered to the hospital in the regional capital, with thirteen police offers among them
Read more
Democrats may bring in new candidate if Biden performs bad in debate with Trump — Hersh
As the journalist has been told, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, or J.B. Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, may replace US president in this scenario
Read more
US coalition’s drone attacks truck in Syria from Iraq, deaths reported — Russian military
Deaths and injuries among Syrian citizens were reported as a result
Read more
Hungarian PM says West's quest to defeat Russia in Ukrainian conflict hopeless
While blaming Russia for the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, Viktor Orban pointed out that the main reason for the conflict was Kiev's intention to join NATO
Read more
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Read more
Loss of sovereignty fraught with risk of being dragged into was — Moldovan ex-president
Dodon expressed hope that the upcoming elections of president and parliament (due to be held this year and next year, respectively) will bring to power political forces, which value sovereignty and national interests more than geopolitical interests
Read more
Press review: China in NATO crosshairs over Russia support and Kiev eyes ZNPP return
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 19th
Read more
US apparently assisted Azov militants before ban was lifted — portal
The conclusion is based on indirect statements made by US officials and photographs published by the military unit itself
Read more
One drone downed, two suppressed in Rostov Region
"Operative services are clarifying consequences on ground," Governor Vasily Golubev said
Read more
Venezuela about to join BRICS — executive vice president
The country is ready to offer its fuel and mineral resources to future partners, Delcy Rodriguez said
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
This happened at about 4:15 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
People safely evacuated from church in Makhachkala, no one hurt - lawmaker
"The area around the church has ben mopped up," Artyom Bichayev said
Read more
Soyuz MS-26 manned spaceship to be launched on September 11 — crew commander
The spaceship will take the crew of the 72nd expedition, Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, and NASA’s oldest active astronaut Donald Pettit, to the International Space Station
Read more
Missile attack on civilians in Sevastopol cannot be justified — Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill offered his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack
Read more
Foreigners planning to visit Russia allowed to undergo fingerprinting abroad
The procedure will be available in countries, whose list will later be compiled by the Russian government
Read more
Russia will discuss possibility of joint Tu-204 aircraft production with Iran — ministry
Read more
Six militants killed in Dagestan — head of region
Sergey Melikov added that authorities will continue detecting sleeper cells
Read more
US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrives in South Korean port
It was joined by two Aegis-equipped destroyers, the Yonhap news agency said
Read more
Ukraine sends mobilized soldiers to Avdeyevka area for reconnaissance — captive serviceman
The brigade’s command sends mobilized men, who have relatively little training, to the battlefield as "expendable material" to take on the main blow
Read more
Medvedev cites facts of Zelensky usurping power
As the Ukrainian president, he simply "hid in his drawer" 32 laws, thus violating the сonstitution, the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said
Read more
Skripals reluctant to appear at inquiry into death of Dawn Sturgess — lawyer
Sturgess’s family still want the Skripals to be kept on the list of possible witnesses
Read more
Kiev regime suppresses family ties of Ukrainians, sending them to slaughter
Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev noted that "the long-suffering population of Ukraine is overwhelmingly Russian."
Read more
Air defenses destroy 3 MLRS Vampire rounds over Belgorod Region
Three Vampire MLRS rockets were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region by on-duty air defenses
Read more
US supports Kiev regime’s crimes — Russian Ambassador
"Americans cannot sit overseas and escape responsibility for the blood and tears of innocent people," Anatoly Antonov noted
Read more
India completes tests of reusable rocket
"With the objectives of RLV LEX accomplished, ISRO embarks into RLV-ORV, the orbital reusable vehicle," the ISRO stated
Read more
CSTO countries call for meaningful dialogue with Taliban — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, threats continue to emanate from the territory of Afghanistan as cells of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terrorist groups are still present there
Read more
Russia should be part of European security system — Orban
"Russia is different, its system and its society are not European," Prime Minister of Hungary noted
Read more
Houthis claim attacks against two ships — spokesman
"Both ships became targets because companies owned by them breached the ban on passing to ports of occupied Palestine," Yahya Saree said
Read more
Drone attack repelled in west Russia’s Smolensk region, no casualties — governor
Air defenses responded to an attack over Smolensk and Yartsevo
Read more
Putin’s visit to Asia became Washington’s worst fears coming true — US diplomat
Russian leader needed only four days to anger the US, ambassador of United States to Japan Rahm Emanuel said
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Armata tank may get 152mm gun
The materials suggest that a potential enemy may create new-generation tanks at the turn of the 2030s, which will require an upgrade of T-14 Armata tanks
Read more
Putin sees no need to include first strike concept in Russia’s nuclear doctrine
A retaliatory strike will be enough to destroy the enemy, Russian President said
Read more
Ukraine to lose territories, NATO when all said and done — media
According to the publication, the Swiss conference has demonstrated that "international support for a forever war is waning and the time for ugly compromises is beginning"
Read more
Trump warns dollar to be displaced as number one world currency over Biden’s policy
It is noted that China is trying to displace the US dollar as the number one currency throughout the world
Read more
CSTO countries agree to invigorate dialogue on peaceful use of outer space — statement
The countries called for using civilian space systems, including commercial ones, as well as advances in space research and technology solely for peaceful purposes
Read more
Russia’s future depends on its army — Putin
More than 600 graduates took part in the meeting in the Kremlin
Read more
Russia says its forces carried out precision strike on Ukrainian Air Force training base
The goal of the strike has been accomplished
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down 33 Ukrainian drones over central Russia — Defense Ministry
On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 2 UAVs over the territory of the Smolensk Region, 2 UAVs over the territory of the Lipetsk Region
Read more
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians hiding from draft officers — NYT
Ukrainian men expressed fear of dying in the "bloody trench warfare", the newspaper reported
Read more
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip nears 37,600 — health ministry
According to the ministry, as many as 37,598 people have been killed, including 47 in the past 24 hours alone
Read more
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.4 mln cubic meters
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries
Read more
Press review: Russia, DPRK sign strategic pact and Israel authorizes offensive in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, 20th
Read more
Russian plane makes observation flight over CIA, Pentagon and White House
A US State Department official confirmed that the path of the observation flight had been agreed by Washington and Moscow
Read more
Russia to take measures to prevent Kiev’s attacks on energy facilities — foreign ministry
Ukrainian attacks at Russian energy infrastructure aimed at inflicting irreparable damage to the economy and creating the risk of a man-made disaster, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
UN calls on parties to conflict to avoid civilian casualties
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to Sevastopol residents
Read more
Orban speaks for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
"I want in the first instance that the war ends and that the ceasefire regime is established," Prime Minister of Hungary said
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev
Air defenses were in operation
Read more
Russia to insist on international reaction to missile attack on Sevastopol — diplomat
The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol kills 2, injures 22 — governor
The governor described the situation at the city’s Uchkuyevka area as grave
Read more
Kiev’s attempts to drive Russian forces out of Kharkov Region will cost it dearly — Putin
The Russian president also said that Russia has no goal to approach Kharkov
Read more
Nearly 125 people hurt after Ukraine’s missile attack on Sevastopol — health ministry
According to Russian children’s rights ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova, five children are in critical condition
Read more
Russia managing to provide for itself — Putin
In recent years, Russian has been living amid massive sanctions but has been managing to provide for itself both in terms of ensuring food and medicine supplies, according to the country’s authorities
Read more
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Read more
Two synagogues — in Derbent and Makhachkala — attacked by terrorists
"We call on the authorities to take the toughest measures against the bandits and murderers who committed this atrocious crime," Russian Jewish Congress said
Read more
Russian strikes turn Western hardware into scrap metal — KCNA
"Russia's military edge is further assured on the Ukrainian battlefield," the news agency stressed
Read more
Houthis, Islamic Resistance in Iraq attack commercial vessels in Israel’s Haifa
The movement reported that its drones attacked Haifa-bound cattleship
Read more
Ukraine lost Canadian armored combat vehicle Senator for the first time
At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike on Ukrainian energy facilities and warehouses of Western aviation weapons overnight
Read more
EU foreign ministers to approve new anti-Russian sanctions
Ministers will discuss provision of military aid to Ukraine and the agreement on security guarantees intended to be signed by Brussels and Kiev on June 26
Read more
Russian army starts active use of motorcycles to seize Ukrainian positions
These bikes helped five Russian servicemen take control of a Ukrainian strongpoint
Read more
Police car comes under gunfire in Dagestani village
One police officer was wounded
Read more
Israeli military attacks dozens of targets in Gaza as it continues operations
According to the IDF, it "eliminated a terrorist unit that posed a threat."
Read more
Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian military airfields, mercenaries’ sites over week
Russia’s Southern Battlegroup improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 4,290 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Israel attacks facilities used by Hamas radicals in central Gaza Strip
"The terrorists operated from within buildings that previously served as an UNRWA headquarters and which the terrorists used as a shield for their terrorist activities," IDF said.
Read more
Firefighters extinguished fire in Derbent synagogue
The press service of the Interior Ministry for Dagestan said earlier that the synagogue and the church were on fire in Derbent after the attack of militants
Read more
Death toll from Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol up to five — city governor
The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism
Read more
Russian foreign minister to discuss Eurasian security in Minsk
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Minsk on June 24-25
Read more
Countries that recognize Palestine
Read more
Moscow doctors arriving in Sevastopol — governor
Specialists will "assess the condition of victims and evaluate the need and the possibility of transporting patients," Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said
Read more
Press review: Putin comes out with peace plan and tough road ahead post-Ukraine summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 17th
Read more
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Read more
Restrictions on US weapons prevent Kiev from hitting key Russian airfields — WaPo
Ukrainian officials told the newspaper that the United States has restricted the range to less than 100 kilometers from the border
Read more
KCNA releases text of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia
TASS collected the key provisions of the open-ended treaty
Read more
Putin has no plans so far to take vacation in summer — Kremlin
Like all federal employees, the Russian president is entitled to a vacation, but Putin usually continues to work throughout the summer
Read more
Japan was ready to attack Soviet Union in case Nazis captured Leningrad — archive
The Japanese were also collecting information about the Red Army in the Far East, including naval and military air bases and railroads
Read more
Press review: Trump helps sink Ukraine aid bill, wins Nevada and Houthis not standing down
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 8th
Read more
Putin’s peace initiative is Russia’s fourth proposal on Ukraine, says top diplomat
Ukraine itself "destroyed its territorial integrity with the hands of those who came to power through a bloody state coup and began to impose Russophobic and Neo-Nazi rules," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
Five children in critical condition after Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol — governor
According to the governor, seven adults are in critical condition
Read more
Trump vows to settle conflict in Ukraine before his inauguration
He also pledged to prevent World War Three
Read more
Five militants killed in Dagestan during counterterrorist operation
NAC reported earlier that two militants were killed in Derbent, where the active phase of the counterterrorist operation ended
Read more
More than fifteen policemen killed in terrorist act in Dagestan
Several civilians were also killed as a result of the terrorist act, including Father Nikolay, who served for more than forty years in the Orthodox church in Derbent, Sergey Melikov added
Read more
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Vietnam sees US as strategic partner, foreign minister says
Kritenbrink visited Vietnam from June 21 to 22
Read more
Medvedev puts equal mark between US authorities, bandera regime, ‘insane fanatics’
He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished the soonest recovery to those injured
Read more
Biden will soon embroil US in World War Three — Trump
In former US President's opinion, Biden should be removed from his post as soon as possible
Read more
Hungary to take no part in NATO mission in Ukraine — PM
According to Viktor Orban, "Hungary wants to remain an island of peace in Europe"
Read more
US doubts likelihood of significant Ukrainian battlefield success — journalist Hersh
Seymour Hersh described US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as a "disaster," as "Biden is continuing to send billions to Ukraine" and urging the US allies in NATO to do the same
Read more
Trophy T-64 tank wipes out Ukrainian positions near Chasov Yar
"Yesterday, the T-64 on which Maxim Likhachev surrendered departed on a combat mission near Chasov Yar," a security official in the Donetsk People’s Republic said
Read more
Houthis claim attacking US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in Red Sea
Additionally, the rebels attacked the Transworld Navigator bulk carrier with ballistic missiles in the Arabian Sea
Read more
Scholz wished to make secret deal with US on Nord Stream 2 — newspaper
According to the report, confidential papers confirm that the German chancellor "not only approved the project, but for years actively advocated it" and "by means of a dubious deal tried to prevent the United States from sanctions against the pipeline"
Read more
Russian artillery crews disrupt Ukrainian units rotation
The artillery crew suppressed and destroyed Ukrainian manpower, enabling Russian assault units to improve the frontline position
Read more
Up to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year, says official
As many as 70,000 to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year and 25% of them are never found
Read more
Germany, Switzerland tied game at Euro 2024
They had the score as 1-1 in their match
Read more