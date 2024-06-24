Creative industries development to be discussed at Russia-Uzbekistan forum

VLADIVOSTOK, June 24. /TASS/. Cooperation in the field of creative industries, artificial intelligence and digital technologies development will be discussed during the 4th Russia-Uzbekistan educational forum in the Primorsky Region, head of the Presidential Directorate for Interregional Relations and Cultural Contacts with Foreign Countries Igor Maslov said.

"High attention will be paid to such most interesting educational projects as creative industries under programs of improving the quality of education management and process. Attention will be paid to artificial intelligence, digital technologies, that is, to everything on top of scientific knowledge," Maslov said.

The forum is being held in Vladivostok on June 24-25, 2024.