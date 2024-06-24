US’ involvement in actions causing deaths of Russians to have repercussions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The US’ direct involvement in military actions resulting in deaths of Russian civilians is bound to have consequences, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Replying to a question about response measures Russia will take after a strike with US arms on Sevastopol’s civilian infrastructure, the Kremlin official said. "Naturally, the US’ direct involvement in combat which resulted in Russian civilians dying cannot go without any repercussions. Time will tell which ones precisely."

Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles equipped with cluster munitions on Sunday. While four missiles were downed, a fifth one exploded over the city. Four people, including two children, were killed in the attack, with over 150 others being injured, according to the local governor.