Six militants killed in Dagestan — head of region

MAKHACHKALA, June 24. /TASS/. Six militants were killed in Dagestan and authorities will continue detecting sleeper cells, head of the region Sergey Melikov said.

"Six gunmen were killed. Further operative and search and investigative action will continue until detecting all the participants of sleeper cells, which were definitely prepared in particular from abroad," Melikov said.

The situation in Dagestan after the terrorist acts in Makhachkala and Derbent is under control of authorities and law enforcement agencies, he noted. "The situation is controlled by government authorities, by law enforcement authorities," Melikov stressed.

The three-day mourning is announced in Dagestan due to attacks of militants.