EU restricts transit of Russian LNG through European ports

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. The European Union introduced restrictions on the transit of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) through European ports as part of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia and also prohibited investments, the provision of goods and services for the completion of the Arctic LNG 2 and Murmansk LNG projects, according to a document published on the website of the EU Council.

"The EU will forbid reloading services of Russian LNG in EU territory for the purpose of transshipment operations to third countries. This covers both ship-to-ship transfers and ship-to-shore transfers, as well as re-loading operations, and does not affect import but only re-export to third countries via the EU," the statement said.

"Furthermore, the EU will prohibit new investments, as well as the provision of goods, technology and services for the completion of LNG projects under construction, such as Arctic LNG 2 and Murmansk LNG. Import restrictions are introduced on Russian LNG through EU terminals not connected to the natural gas system," the EU Council said.

The European Union also introduced restrictions against 116 Russian individuals and legal entities as part of the 14th package of sanctions. "Today’s package includes restrictive measures on additional 116 individuals and entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the statement said.

At the same time, the EU imposed restrictions on exports of dual-use goods and technologies against 61 companies from countries outside the community, including Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Turkey.