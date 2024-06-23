Foreigners planning to visit Russia allowed to undergo fingerprinting abroad

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Foreigners planning to visit Russia have been given an opportunity to undergo obligatory fingerprinting abroad, according to legislation that came into force on Sunday.

The legislation says that fingerprinting is obligatory for foreigners and stateless persons who are coming to Russia as labor migrants and those who travel to Russia on other purposes, if they plan to spend more than 90 days in the country.

The procedure will be available in foreign countries, whose list will later be compiled by the Russian government.

Fingerprinting will be carried out by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s foreign missions, with the assistance of a company working under its jurisdiction.