Biden will soon embroil US in World War Three — Trump

NEW YORK, June 23. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will soon embroil his country into World War Three, former US President Donald Trump told his supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"Now under crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, the world is in flames," he said. "President is dragging us toward World War Three. We're going to be in World War Three soon."

In his opinion, Biden should be removed from his post as soon as possible.

"We got to get him out fast. The biggest problem is what he's saying to Russia, China, to Kim Jong Un, North Korea," Trump added. "These countries are laughing at us. They can't believe this has happened to America.".