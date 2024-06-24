More than fifteen policemen killed in terrorist act in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, June 24. /TASS/. More than fifteen police officers became victims of the militant’s attack in Dagestan, head of the region Sergey Melikov said.

"More than fifteen police officers fell victims of the today’s terrorist act, protecting peace and calmness of Dagestan," he said in a video posted on the Telegram channel.

Several civilians were also killed as a result of the terrorist act, including Father Nikolay, who served for more than forty years in the Orthodox church in Derbent, he added.