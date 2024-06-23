Attempts to radicalize religious life should be curbed — Patriarch

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Everything possible should be done to exclude attempts of radicalizing religious life in Russia, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said in his condolences in view of attacks of militants against two Orthodox churches and two synagogues in Derbent and Makhachkala.

"I am confident that everything possible should be done to exclude the very possibility of attempts to radicalize religious life, curb any manifestations of extremism and interethnic hostility, including in grassroots forms, since the present and the future of our country depend on that in many aspects," the Patriarch said.

The Trinity Sunday was chosen for a reason to attack churches in Dagestan and reveals "the devilish essence" of intentions of terrorists, the Patriarch noted. Attackers tried to sow seeds of hatred and discord among representatives of different ethnic groups, cultures and religions, he stressed.