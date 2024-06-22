MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The population of Ukraine is overwhelmingly Russian, but the Kiev regime, at the behest of the West, is trying to suppress these family ties by sending people to slaughter, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an article for the magazine National Defense.

He noted that "the long-suffering population of Ukraine is overwhelmingly Russian." "But the puppet Kiev regime, at the behest of its Western masters, is suppressing family ties, forcing people who speak and think in Russian, who were brought up on Russian history and literature, as well as Russian traditions, to go to the slaughter," Patrushev said.

Western ‘horror stories’ about Russia invented to maintain power at any cost

The West invents "horror stories" about Russia to keep certain circles in power at all costs, Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev believes.

"By promoting lies about Russia for centuries, European and then American elites cultivated hatred of our fatherland at the subconscious level, as well as genetic rejection of a civilization based on the equality of people, family values, respect for society and country," Patrushev said in an article for the magazine National Defense.

One has need to remember history to stop extremism and terrorism

The Russian authorities must act proactively, taking into account the historical experience of the country, destroying at the root terrorism and extremism, therefore, the history of the state should not be forgotten, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an article for the magazine National Defense.

"Awareness of the causes of the tragedies experienced by our country obliges society, authorities, law enforcement, and security agencies to be proactive. We all need to effectively fight the beginnings of terrorism and extremism in their early stages and fight the instigators of mass unrest," he said.

US research centers study mental warfare against Russia

Prominent US research centers, including universities, are studying ways to wage mental warfare against Russia, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an article for the magazine National Defense.

"Well-known institutes, research centers and universities in the United States are focused on conducting Russophobic research in order to wage a mental war with Russia. By elevating the concept of individualism, they impose approaches that, according to their plan, should eradicate a sense of responsibility to society, love for the Fatherland, duty to the memory of their ancestors and the future of their children in our people," he said.

Denazification of Europe is not over, Nazism being used against Russia

The US and the UK are reviving Nazi ideology in Europe under the guise of slogans about "freedom and democracy" in order to turn it against Russia, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an article for the magazine National Defense.

"At the instigation of the United States and the United Kingdom, Nazism has been revived and is once again being used against our country. The people of Russia are once again liberating the long-suffering people of Ukraine from Western occupation," he said.

Falsified history in European laws aimed to shape people's thinking

A false interpretation of history is already being enshrined in European legislation, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an article for the magazine National Defense.

"False interpretations and assessments of certain historical events are being enshrined at the political level, including in legal acts," Patrushev noted, citing European Union and Ukrainian documents as examples.

Responsibility for rehabilitation of Nazism will only increase

Increasing responsibility for calls to rehabilitate and glorify Nazism and its accomplices will continue, Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an article for the magazine National Defense.

"Undoubtedly, the policy of increasing responsibility for calls for the rehabilitation of Nazism, the glorification of Nazi criminals and their accomplices will be continued," he said.

Russian agencies instructed to counteract Russophobia

Russian federal agencies have received direct instructions to continue systematic work to counter Russophobia and combat the cancellation of Russian culture, Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an article for the magazine National Defense.

"Federal agencies have received direct instructions to continue systematic work to increase Russia's humanitarian presence in the world, countering Russophobia and the cancellation of Russian culture, as well as preserving historical truth and the memory of Russia's role in world history abroad," he said.