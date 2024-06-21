Countries that recognize Palestine

On June 21, Armenia announced that it recognizes Palestine as an independent state. The republic’s Foreign Ministry said this decision “is the only way to ensure that both Palestinians and Israelis can fulfill their legitimate aspirations.”​

Armenia became the 148th country to recognize Palestinian independence. Slovenia made the same decision in early June, following Norway, Ireland and Spain, which decided to do so in late May.

Palestine declared independence in 1988. Prior to that, it was under British rule. Almost immediately more than 80 countries, including the USSR, India, Turkey and African countries declared their recognition of Palestine. In the last decade, countries have begun to change their positions on Palestine’s status, namely in Latin America.

See TASS Infographics for more details on which states recognize Palestine.